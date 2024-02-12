Court orders Dutch govt to stop delivery of F-35 jet parts to Israel over human rights

A court in the Netherlands has ordered the government not to deliver parts of F-35 fighter jets to Israel amid allegations of human rights violations in Gaza. A Dutch court on Monday (Feb 12) upheld that supplying the parts to Israel contributed to alleged violations by Israel in its war against Hamas. "The court orders the State to cease all actual export and transit of F-35 parts with final destination Israel within seven days after service of this judgement," said the ruling.

Why it matters?

It is to be noted that the F-35 parts are totally owned by US but stored in a warehouse in the Netherlands under bilateral agreements. The Dutch government thus plays a minimal role in the whole process and lacks control over it.

However, several rights groups were pressing the Dutch government to take steps to rein in the deliveries to Israel. "In doing so, the Netherlands is contributing to serious violations of humanitarian law of war in Gaza," the rights groups argue.

‘A political decision’

Earlier, a local court in The Hague had ruled that the decision to deliver F-35 parts to Israel was totally political and judges should not interfere.

"The considerations that the minister makes are to a large extent of a political and policy nature and judges should leave the minister a large amount of freedom," the court ruled at the time.

Allegations against Israel

Several human rights groups have claimed that Israel is committing grave violations in the name of retaliation to the Oct 7 Hamas attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Above 28,000 people have died in the tiny enclave, mostly women and children.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, which rules on disputes between states, has said Israel must do everything possible to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

That ruling "strengthens our confidence in a positive ruling in our case", said PAX Netherlands, one of the rights groups involved in the appeal.