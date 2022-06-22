Top 10 world news: Afghanistan earthquake, Jinping warns against expanding military ties, and more

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against "expanding military" alliances. The death toll from earthquake in Afghanistan has reached at least 1,000. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Turkey for the first time in years.

'Ukraine crisis is a wakeup call': Xi Jinping warns against 'expanding military alliances'

With Russia, which invaded Ukraine, and India, with which China had a border clash in attendance, President Xi Jinping warned against "expanding military" alliances.

'Digging grave after grave': 1000 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Afghanistan - Latest updates

The death toll from an overnight earthquake in Afghanistan has reached at least 1,000, an official from one of the worst-hit provinces said.

Joe Biden to ask US Congress to stop gas tax for three months as fuel prices rise

United States President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to suspend the federal gas taxes for the next three months in order to combat the rapid rise in fuel prices.

Saudi crown prince, Erdogan to meet in Turkiye with 'full normalisation' in sights

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Turkey for the first time in years on Wednesday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan aimed at fully normalising ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Russian oil supplies to China and India are growing noticeably, says Vladimir Putin

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the United States and other western countries to impose hard sanctions of Russia and the European Union (EU) has also been trying to decrease oil and gas imports from the country.

Pakistan and IMF reach agreement on bailout programme

Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement over bailout programme, said Pakistani media. It is expected that the agreement will be signed in-principle on Friday.

Rwanda deportations: Is UK planning to override European Court of Human Rights?

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday (June 22) said that the country will remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Khalsa TV surrenders broadcast license in UK over 'Khalistani propaganda'

The Office of Communications (Ofcom) in the United Kingdom found the Khalsa Television Limited in breach of its broadcasting rules and the latter has now surrendered their license to broadcast in the UK.

Trump pressure to flip election 'upended' lives, hearing told

US state lawmakers and poll workers described Tuesday how their lives had been upended by threats of violence as Donald Trump singled them out in his bid to overturn the 2020 US election.

Victoria becomes Australia's first state to ban public displays of Nazi swastikas

Victoria becomes the first Australian state to ban the public display of Nazi swastikas, or Hakenkreuz, by passing a law.