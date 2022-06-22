'Digging grave after grave': 1000 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Afghanistan - Latest updates

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 05:27 PM(IST)

The death toll from an overnight earthquake in Afghanistan has reached at least 1,000, an official from one of the worst-hit provinces said

Powerful earthquake jolts Afghanistan

At least 920 people were killed after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted Afghanistan early on Wednesday (June 22). The disaster management officials in the country informed that more than 600 were injured.

As per the officials, the death toll is expected to rise in the aftermath of Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in two decades.

(Photograph:AFP)