Top 10 world news: 36 killed in wildfires on Hawaiian island, Indian govt defeats no-trust motion, & more

In a major development from India, the no-confidence motion moved by Indian opposition parties in the lower house of the Parliament-- Lok Sabha-- was defeated. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fiery speech, opposition parties responded by staging a walkout.

At least 36 people died and more than 11,000 evacuated from the Hawaiian island of Maui. The western community town of Lahaina is possibly the worst-affected area as the authorities struggle to contain the fire.

Meanwhile, Russia reported on Thursday (August 10) that two people were killed and two injured in the border region of Bryansk, which earlier came under Ukrainian shelling.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) took a harsh dig at the opposition while addressing the Lok Sabha in his reply to the no-trust motion. The no-confidence motion in parliament was defeated as the opposition staged a walkout during a fiery speech by PM Modi.

At least 36 people have lost their lives in the wildfires that tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui, after starting on Tuesday (August 8), informed county officials.

Ukrainian shelling killed at least two people and injured two others in the Russian border region of Bryansk on Thursday (August 10).

The long-awaited, first-ever civilian space tourism flight has taken off into the weightlessness of space with three passengers.

Law enforcement officials arrested multiple people after confrontations between officers and young people on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday (August 9), after rumours of a planned disorder in the West End spread on social media.

India’s former flag carrier Air India is amidst a major brand overhaul, but its iconic ‘Maharaja’ mascot is going nowhere. The company unveiled its new logo Thursday (August 10), a move aimed at overhauling the brand and reflecting the merger of its two full-service carriers Air India and Vistara.

Zoom updated its terms of service in March this year, which has now triggered concerns that the company might use user-generated content on the platform, such as conversations and chats, to train its Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, that too without the users’ consent.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is among several Barcelona players who have yet to be registered with LaLiga due to the club's breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, raising doubts about their participation in Sunday's season opener against Getafe.

England Captain Harry Kane is all set to make his much-anticipated move to Germany after Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich agreed to sign the striker from Tottenham Hotspurs in a deal of around €100m package.

In the second season of the hugely popular show Made In Heaven, protagonists are rooting for equal space in society, and more acceptance.