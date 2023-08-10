Bayern Munich-Tottenham Hotspur agree on €100m deal for Harry Kane - Reports

England Captain Harry Kane is all set to make his much-anticipated move to Germany after Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich agreed to sign the striker from Tottenham Hotspurs in a deal around €100m package. Per the latest reports, both Bayern and Spurs, after rounds of negotiations, have come to terms with this transfer, with the final decision lying in Kane’s hands.

Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Harry Kane — worth more than €100m package, as @David_Ornstein reported 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



It’s now up to the player. Kane has to make final decision very soon after long negotiations. pic.twitter.com/MXp93YNZih — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is set to break the bank for the English captain as their search for an out-right striker continues. Following the departure of their Champions League-winning striker Robert Lewandowski the previous season to FC Barcelona, Bayern was in the market seeking a world-class forward.

Having pushed for Kane in their previous failed attempts, Bayern didn’t let the guard down and sent their fourth proposal, which got accepted by Tottenham a day before the upcoming season starts.

Kane, who scored 30 goals in a disappointing campaign for Spurs last season, failed to help his team seal European qualification, as the London-based club finished eighth on the Premier League table. Per several reports, Kane wanted to end all speculations before Spurs’ first game against Brentford on Sunday, August 13.

More to follow...