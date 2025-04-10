The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully extradited 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US on Thursday (Apr 10).

In other news, the US has raised tariffs on China to 145 per cent, targeting fentanyl-related imports.

Meanwhile, the EU has halted countermeasure plans against the US for 90 days after Trump's U-turn on the matter.

First photo of Tahawwur Hussain Rana out; Mumbai terror attack mastermind in NIA custody in Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully extradited 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the US. The attack killed 166 people and over 238 were injured. Here is the first picture of Rana in Indian custody in Delhi.

Will Trump stop here? US raises tariffs on China to 145%, targets fentanyl-related imports

With the escalating tariff war between the US and China, Trump's tariffs on Beijing now total 145%, the White House confirmed to CNBC on Thursday (April 10).

Europe halts countermeasures plans against US for 90 days after Trump's tariff U-turn

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc will adopt countermeasures and plans to keep it on hold for now, 'to give negotiations a chance...if negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in' after Trump's U-turn on the matter. On Wednesday, the European nations gave a go-ahead to the list of measures to target American products. This was in response to the taxes levied on steel and aluminium exports.

‘Threats, blackmail not right way to deal’: China open for talks with US amid Trump tariff war

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday (Apr 10) that Beijing’s door remains open for the talks, but threats and coercion are not the right way to deal with China.

‘Years of sustained, concerted efforts’: How NIA foiled 26/11 ‘mastermind’ Rana’s attempts to evade justice

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (Apr 10) successfully secured the extradition of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana after “years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice”, the agency said in its first statement after bringing Rana to India from the US.

Who is Stephen Miran, Trump’s key economic advisor behind US tariff policies?

The mind behind the sweeping “reciprocal tariffs” announced by US President Donald Trump that sent shockwaves across the world is his key economic advisor, Stephen Miran.

Light showers in Delhi NCR bring respite from scorching heat

Mercury levels were rising, summer heat was getting unbearable, and it rains! Delhi NCR witnessed a dust storm followed by light showers. Some respite from the heat until it comes to haunt again. From 40°C to now a good dip, straight to 30°C in some areas in the region.

US to scan social media for visa, green card? USCIS proposes new rule. Check Details

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can now ask applicants for immigration-related benefits to disclose their social media handles under a new proposal. Which means, your posts on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram could get your US visa rejected or revoked. Yes, you heard that right. The proposed measure, as per USCIS notification on March 5, will affect applications for American citizenship, asylum, and green cards.

MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for remainder of IPL 2025

In a massive development surrounding the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), veteran gloveman MS Dhoni will lead the franchise in the remainder of IPL 2025 after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed in a statement.

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, selected in Un Certain Regard section

Indian film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featuring Ishan Khatter in the lead, is all set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard section. The festival organisers announced the lineup of films on Thursday at a press meet. Ghaywan’s film also features Vishal Jethwa and reportedly has Janhvi Kapoor in a cameo role. Karan Johar has produced the film.