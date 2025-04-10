Mercury levels were rising, summer heat was getting unbearable, and it rains! Delhi NCR witnessed a dust storm followed by light showers. Some respite from the heat until it comes to haunt again. From 40°C to now a good dip, straight to 30°C in some areas in the region.

Netizens can't keep calm, and a flurry of videos and pictures are flooding social media.

Here's a sneak peek:

Indian Met department had released a forecast, stating, "Under the influence of western disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 09th-11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April."

It added, "Duststorms very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on 10th & 11th April. Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya on 10th; Uttarakhand, Punjab and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th & 11th April."