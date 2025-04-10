Mercury levels were rising, summer heat was getting unbearable, and it rains! Delhi NCR witnessed a dust storm followed by light showers. Some respite from the heat until it comes to haunt again. From 40°C to now a good dip, straight to 30°C in some areas in the region.
Netizens can't keep calm, and a flurry of videos and pictures are flooding social media.
Here's a sneak peek:
first rain of the year in delhi, the skies finally spoke, and the city smells like poetry again💕#delhi #rain https://t.co/33sOLNraCS pic.twitter.com/VPdZhvlvDl— dhruv (@dhruvlenka) April 10, 2025
After days of 40°C heat, Delhi finally breathes.— Jyoti Kushwaha (@Jyoti_kushwaha_) April 10, 2025
Rain from my balcony-pure relief and that magical scent of wet soil. ⛈️🍃#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/1r1gP2HkzP
Massive dust storm in Noida and Delhi right now.— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) April 10, 2025
Radar showing clouds north of Delhi as well but not sure of rain.#storm #delhi #noida #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/NDiBrQPapl
Indian Met department had released a forecast, stating, "Under the influence of western disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 09th-11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April."
Weather Warning for 11th April 2025#imd #shorts #thunderstorm #rainfall #hailstorm @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/EOiUAooAQf— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 10, 2025
It added, "Duststorms very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on 10th & 11th April. Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya on 10th; Uttarakhand, Punjab and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th & 11th April."