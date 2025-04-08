In an unusual occurrence during the summer months, a weather system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, off India’s east coast. “The weather system in the Bay of Bengal has evolved into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area, as on Tuesday, 8th April. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, maintaining the intensity of the Well Marked Low,” said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Owing to the impact of this weather system, gusty winds are forecast for parts of the Tamil Nadu Coast. Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the South Tamil Nadu Coast, Palk Straits, and adjoining areas, said the IMD.

The windy conditions are expected to prevail between Thursday, 10th April, and Saturday, 12th April. For this period, fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the aforementioned areas.

Through the week, light to moderate rainfall, occasionally with thunderstorms, is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



