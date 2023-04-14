Top 10 news: US airman behind Pentagon leak charged, French court approves Macron's pension reform plan & more

Jack Teixeira—the man previously suspected of leaking highly-classified US documents online, has been charged with the "unauthorized retention and transmission" of a trove of classified United States government documents on Friday (April 14) during a short hearing. In other news, a French court on Friday approved President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The decision was validated by the Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests across the country.

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched its JUICE probe in second launch attempt that took place on Friday (April 14). The first attempt was called off on April 13 due to threat of lightning. The launch took place from European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 9:14 am local time (1214 GMT).

Days after a viral video of Dalai Lama's 'suck my tongue' remark stoked controversy, Tibetan Parliament in Exile issued a statement expressing sadness over the event and accused the Chinese government of making His Holiness a "target of vilification."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tempered his expectations regarding solving the illegal migrants' issue - one that may not sit well with the staunch Conservative leaders in his party. During an interview, Sunak conceded that his plan to stop small boats crossing the Channel 'won't happen overnight' as he pushed the timeline beyond the general elections.

Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin critic, Alexei Navalny who is currently in prison, is in failing health and “critical” condition over suspected poisoning, a close ally told the United Kingdom-based newspaper The Guardian, on Friday (April 14).

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron visited China, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also dropped anchor in the capital city of Beijing. After a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, Baerbock urged Beijing to call out 'aggressor' Russia to stop the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russian oil exports reached their highest level in nearly three years, despite sanctions from the West, said the International Energy Agency (IEA), on Friday (April 14).

A week after a United Arab Emirates court rejected South Africa's request to extradite the fugitive Gupta brothers, a damning report has named a well-known launderer that helped the Gupta's siphon off state assets.