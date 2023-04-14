Watch: ESA successfully launches JUICE probe, onward to Jupiter now

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched its JUICE probe in second launch attempt that took place on Friday (April 14). The first attempt was called off on April 13 due to threat of lightning. The launch took place from European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 9:14 am local time (1214 GMT). JUICE probe was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket.

ESA posted video of the launch on its Twitter handle.

The probe separated as planned at an altitude of 1,500 kilometres (930 miles), 27 minutes after launching from Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

Stephane Israel, the CEO of French firm Arianespace in charge of the rocket, said it meant the launch was "a success".

The JUICE mission is aimed at investigating Jupiter's icy moons and Jupiter itself. Scientists think that these moons cover oceans of liquid water underneath. According to our current understanding, where there is water, there might be life.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) plans to take a long and winding path to the gas giant, which is 628 million kilometres (390 million miles) from Earth.

It will use several gravitational boosts along the way, first by doing a fly-by of Earth and the Moon, then by sling-shotting around Venus in 2025 before swinging past Earth again in 2029.

When the probe finally enters Jupiter's orbit in July 2031, its 10 scientific instruments will analyse the Solar System's largest planet as well as its three icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

(With inputs from agencies)

