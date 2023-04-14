French court approves Macron's controversial pension reform plan

The French court on Friday approved President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The decision was validated by the nine-member Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests across the country.

The green light by the court paves way for Macron and his government to promulgate the bill in the coming days. The council was of the view that the government's actions were in line with the constitution and that the retirement age should be raised.

According to reports, the court rejected six minor proposals which includes forcing large companies to publish data regarding how many employees above 55 were working for them and creating a special contract for older workers.

Additionally, the council rejected a proposal put forth by the leftist parties which sought to organise a referendum on the pension reform.

Stage set for another round of clashes

The decision, however, has set the stage for another round of protests from the opposition as well as the common citizens.

French hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melencho vowed that fight against Macron's reform plan would continue despite the court's decision.

"The fight continues and must gather force," said Melecho, leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party.

The police are anticipating over 10,000 people to gather in Paris late on Friday night to protest the decision. Aspersions have also been cast over leftwing radicals attempting to vandalise the streets and engage in violent clashes.

At the height of the protests, over 1.3 million had taken to the streets. After the court's decision, in a last-ditch attemoy, French trade unions released a joint statement urging Macron to not sign the legislation.

"Given the massive (public) rejection of this reform, the unions request him solemnly to not promulgate this law, the only way to calm the anger which is being expressed in the country,"

The Macron government is of the view that extending the pension age will prevent the French service system from collapsing under the weight of deficits.

Notably, the workers in France tend to retire much earlier than their European Union (EU) counterparts. The direct repercussion is that the French exchequer has to foot a bigger pension bill than most countries in the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)