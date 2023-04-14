France pension reform verdict LIVE: Court approves key elements of Macron's proposed plan
The controversial pension reform proposed by President Emmanuel Macron was given the green light by the French constitutional court on Friday, although several provisions were disallowed. The legislation, which raised France's official retirement age from 62 to 64 and caused months of widespread protests, is extremely unpopular. WION brings you all the updates. Stay tuned.
The controversial pension reform proposed by President Emmanuel Macron was given the green light by the French constitutional court on Friday, although several provisions were disallowed. The legislation, which raised France's official retirement age from 62 to 64 and caused months of widespread protests, is extremely unpopular.
"The Constitutional Council has ruled...that the reform is in line with our constitution. The text arrives at the end of its democractic proces. Tonight there is no winner, no loser," Borne said on Twitter.
Separately, the opposition's suggestion to hold a public referendum on the pension reform was denied by the Constitutional Council.
Another referendum proposal from the opposition has been submitted, and the Council will likely evaluate it in early May.
The leader of France's hard left, Jean-Luc Melenchon, pledged on Friday that the opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform will persist even after the most important amendments were upheld by the country's highest court.
"The fight continues and must gather force," the leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party said on Twitter. Far-right National Rally (RN) figurehead Marine Le Pen added that the fate of the reform was "not sealed" despite the decision.
After nearly three months of protests against the plan, the Constitutional Council approved the major amendment in the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Six elements that were not deemed essential to the reform's core were rejected by the court, and the left's desire for a referendum on a different pension law that would maintain the retirement age at 62 was also rejected.