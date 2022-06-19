Top 10 news: Irish PM Micheal Martin warns UK over its North Ireland law, & more

It would be "very serious" if it enacted a new law to unilaterally change part of a Brexit deal to try to ease trade with Northern Ireland, according to Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. In other news, following a landslide electoral victory despite her father’s human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down, outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara took her oath Sunday as vice president.

Irish PM Micheal Martin warns UK over its North Ireland law

Urging the British government to resume talks about the protocol, Martin said that there were issues around the trade rules that should be addressed by “substantive negotiations” between the UK and the European Union.

Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara takes oath as Philippines vice president

Sara’s running mate, President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Junior, the son and namesake of the disgraced dictator driven from power in a 1986 uprising, will take his oath in Manila on June 30.

Sri Lankan military open fire to contain unrest over fuel crisis

According to Sri Lanka government officials, the incident took place in Visuvamadu, 365km (228 miles) north of Colombo as the crowd pelted stones at the guards who were present at the station.

GALLERY | All you need to know about the world of crypto lending

Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 on Saturday, shedding nine percent from the previous day to fall to $18,740, its lowest level since December 13, 2020.

Should be mandatory for every IPL franchise to have a women's team: Lalit Modi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to launch a Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) the next year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had recently said the project is close to his heart and the valuation of the tournament will shock many when it gets underway next year.

Netflix's 'The Chosen One': Two actors killed in a van crash in Mexico

Two actors from the Netflix series `The Chosen One` were killed, and six other cast or crew members were injured, when their van crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

GALLERY | What is the scandal engulfing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa could face criminal charges and is already facing calls to step down over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars in US currency that was hidden inside furniture at his game farm.

Fans can now stay in 'Scooby-Doo' Mystery Machine as Shaggy himself plays host

The Mystery Machine van which was used in the 2002 film is now available for rent, according to a number of media reports, and the host is none other than Matthew Lillard – the actor who played Shaggy in the movie.

60 killed, over 6mn marooned as monsoon rain lashes India, Bangladesh

More than 3 million people were affected in India’s Assam state, where at least 63 people have lost their lives so far, including eight reported dead on Saturday.

'One quarter of abortion clinics to close in US if Roe v Wade is overturned'

The study, conducted by Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, said that more than a quarter of the 790 abortion clinics in the country – 202 clinics to be exact - will shut down in case Roe v Wade, which provides legal protection for abortion, is overturned in the near future.