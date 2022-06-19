Netflix's 'The Chosen One': Two actors killed in a van crash in Mexico

Two actors from the Netflix series `The Chosen One` were killed, and six other cast or crew members were injured, when their van crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the crash happened on June 16, and the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. At the time, the crew was apparently working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area.



The crash did not happen on set and the van was on its way from Santa Rosalia to the local airport when it happened.Raymundo Garduo Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died on Friday, according to the Baja California Department of Culture.As per a source familiar with the situation, the six injured and unnamed production members include two other actors and four members of the crew, all of whom are currently stable, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



The production company behind `The Chosen One`, Redrum, has temporarily halted production.`The Chosen One` is described by Netflix as: "A 12-year-old boy learns he`s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."