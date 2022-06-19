All you need to know about the world of crypto lending

Bitcoin plunged below $20,000 on Saturday, shedding nine percent from the previous day to fall to $18,740, its lowest level since December 13, 2020.

With investors increasingly wary of risk, the world's most popular crypto asset has lost more than 72 percent of its value since reaching a high of $68,991 on November 10, 2021.

Major US cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers, citing "extreme" market conditions, sparking a sell-off across crypto markets.

Here's what you need to know about crypto lending, a corner of the digital asset market that has boomed over the last two years during soaring interest in cryptocurrencies.