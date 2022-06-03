Top 10 news: EU bans most Russian oil, targets Putin's alleged girlfriend with sanctions, and more

The European Union (EU) on Friday declared a ban on most Russian oil imports and cut Russia's bank Sberbank from the global SWIFT messaging system. In other news, the Hong Kong police has said that people will not be permitted to gather on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square event on Saturday.

EU bans most Russian oil, targets Putin's alleged girlfriend with sanctions

EU froze the assets of President Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and put her on visa ban blacklist along with Russian Army officials suspected of war crimes in Ukraine's Bucha.

Hong Kong police issues warning over Tiananmen Square anniversary gatherings

The police made it clear that any gathering will be treated as a breach of law and action will be taken against all the involved individuals.

Yet another year when Japan sees a record-breaking fall in birth rate

For the sixth year in a row, Japan has witnessed a further fall in its number of births. In 2021 the nation saw a 3.5 per cent fall from the previous year (2020).

GALLERY | Why Taiwan is booking airsoft guns

From tour guides to tattoo artists, some in Taiwan are taking shooting lessons for the first time in their lives as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ratchets up anxiety at the prospect of giant neighbour China making a similar move on the democratic island.

Elon Musk may cut 10% jobs in Tesla, he has 'super bad feeling' about economy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk intends to cut about 10% of jobs in the company as has a "super bad feeling" about the economy, he said in an email to executives on Thursday.

China claims it has developed AI powered defence against hypersonic missiles

According to reports, Chinese scientists have developed technology which can predict the course of a hypersonic glide missile as it hits the target in what can be called an anti-hypersonic technology.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ review: Akshay Kumar's movie is a tedious ode to an epic character

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi attempts to weave in all the heroic tales about king Prithviraj Chauhan and his love story with Princess Sanyogita in his 133-minute film but the result is a loosely-bound series of sequences lacking coherence.

‘Snow-white' Alps turning green, says study after analysing satellite data

Since 1984, the vegetated areas above the treeline seems to have increased by 77% in the Alps, the study said. The rise in the plant biomass is described by the researchers as an “absolutely massive” change.

Former Indian wicketkeeper lauds Hardik Pandya after memorable run in IPL 2022

Hardik rose to the occasion and fulfilled the role of a batter, bowler, whereas he did exceedingly well as a first-time captain in IPL. With the bat, Hardik amassed 487 runs -- his best tally in a season -- and claimed eight wickets.

Myanmar junta to carry out country’s first judicial executions in decades

The four people were part of the anti-coup activists who were handed death sentences as part of the crackdown process when the military seized back the power in Myanmar last year.