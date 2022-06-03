Why Taiwan is booking airsoft guns

'I will be mentally prepared'

Those preparing against a threat from China include Su Chun, a 39-year-old tattoo artist who was determined to learn how to use air guns.

"I wanted to learn some combat skills, including those that are not just limited to using a gun. Maybe skills to be able to react to any kind of situation," he said.

But gun training would be useful if the government called up reservists like himself to repulse a Chinese invasion, Su added.

"Most people don't want to go to war, I also don't want to go to war, but in the unfortunate event of this really happening, I will be mentally prepared."

