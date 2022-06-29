Top 10 news: Biden announces military reinforcements in Europe, EU to ban flavored tobacco, and more

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (June 29) announced the US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe at a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.The European Union (EU) proposed to ban the use of flavoured heated tobacco products in Europe. Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, blamed the BJP for inciting a rebellion inside his party and trying to destabilise the MVA coalition government.

'We're stepping up': Joe Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (June 29) announced the US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe at a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The leaders of NATO nations have gathered in the Spanish capital, Madrid, for a summit to discuss the transatlantic ties.

European Union proposed to ban use of flavoured heated tobacco products

The European Union (EU) proposed to ban the use of flavoured heated tobacco products in Europe on Wednesday because of concerns about their increasing popularity and health effects. "With nine out of ten lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement.

LIVE Maharashtra Political Crisis Updates: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena’s ‘urgent petiton’ against floor test today

On June 21, 2022, Eknath Shinde, a top Shiv Sena official, and a number of other MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance moved to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat, throwing the coalition into disarray and sparking the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis. Later, the gang relocated to Guwahati in Assam, another state dominated by the BJP. Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, blamed the BJP for inciting a rebellion inside his party and trying to destabilise the MVA coalition government.

China new warfare mindset: Fujian & drone carriers

China's carrier development programme is part of a massive overhaul of the People's Liberation Army under President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to build a "fully modern" force.

Udaipur murder case Live updates: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place

Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reached his native place in Udaipur today.Hundreds of people join the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of the man who was killed in broad daylight on Tuesday.Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country.

Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream ends: A look at 23 Grand Slams won by tennis great

Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream came to an early end on Tuesday (June 8) as she went down fighting against France's Harmony Tan in the first round after making her comeback to a singles competition for the first time in almost a year. Williams was far from her best against Tan, who defeated her 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) in a gruelling encounter which lasted over three hours. Though her Wimbledon dream is over this year, the tennis great hasn't yet given up on chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam. Here is a look at the 23 singles Grand Slam titles that Williams has won so far in her illustrious career.

EU countries reach deal on climate laws after late-night talks

EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early Wednesday, backing a 2035 phase-out of new fossil fuel car sales and a multibillion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs. After more than 16 hours of negotiations, environment ministers from the European Union's 27 member states agreed their joint positions on five laws, part of a broader package of measures to slash planet-warming emissions this decade.

In a first, ISRO's 'POEM' will remain stable in space and facilitate science experiments

If a friend is going on a long drive in a half-occupied car and you hitchhike with him, it saves you the huge cost and makes better use of the available resource. Similarly, there are small scientific payloads (hitchhikers) from Indian start-ups and others, who are hitchhiking on ISRO's to-be-launched PSLV- C53 mission (the half-occupied vehicle going on a long drive). However, this time around ISRO is not just performing the role of orbiting the hitchhiking payloads, but will also provide a stabilized orbiting platform for them. This new experiment by ISRO is known as 'POEM' or PSLV Orbital Experimental Module. WION explains how 'POEM' works and what it is meant to do.

Jasprit Bumrah to captain Team India in 5th Test vs England if Rohit Sharma misses out: Report

Rahul Dravid has operated with several captains ever since he took over as the permanent head coach of Team India last year. Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England, which gets underway on July 01 in Edgbaston, it seems that Dravid will have to work and strategise with another new captain in the form of Jasprit Bumrah.

Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti and others invited to join the Oscars committee

Bollywood star Kajol, South Indian actor-producer Suriya and filmmaker-writer Reema Kagti are among the 397 artists and executives to have received an invitation to join as members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The list of new members was announced by the Academy on Tuesday. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences organises the Oscar awards annually.