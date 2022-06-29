If Putin was a woman, he wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine: UK PM Boris Johnson

Asserting that the Russian war on Ukraine is a “perfect example of toxic masculinity”, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman.

Terming the invasion as "crazy, macho", the UK prime minister called for "more women in positions of power".

Johnson's comments come during an interview with German media following the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told broadcaster ZDF.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he is doing in Ukraine.”

Johnson also said that G7 leaders "desperately" seek an end to the war in Ukraine and that there is "no deal available" currently.

He also described the summit as "incredible" as leaders "got closer and closer" to an agreement.

Johnson asserted that the West must support Ukraine militarily in order to get President Volodymyr Zelensky "in the best possible position" in negotiations with Russia "when talks eventually come".

Meanwhile, there seems to be no end to Russia’s attack on Ukraine which is going on for more than four months now.

On Monday, missiles struck a shopping mall with more than 1,000 people in the central city of Kremenchuk.

Incensed Zelensky accused Putin of becoming a “terrorist” and leading a “terrorist state”. He further urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations.

During a virtual address to the UN security council, Zelensky urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable. “We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree,” he said.

