10 widely reported and controversial claims by Israel since the start of Gaza war in October 7

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, there have been numerous claims made by the IDF on several occasions to pose its campaign as just. Here are the top 10 Israeli claims that have been challenged and debunked by international media.
Since October 7, following the Hamas attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1,160 victims, images of the massacre flooded across the news outlets and social media. Israel has accused Hamas on several occasions of spreading false information regarding its war to make it seem like a genocide. But gradually, the West and even the US are agreeing that the aforementioned war bore the imprints of ethnic cleansing. Here are the top 10 claims made by Israeli officials or the IDF since October 7 that have been challenged, debunked or questioned by journalists or rights groups
4.Hamas misfired the Al-Ahli hospital rocket- Israel have been accused of attacking Al-Alhil hospital, it claimed that Islamic Jihad rocket misfired and heat the hospital. Initial report criticised IDF, the Israeli military presented ,audio and video evidence — some of which was later found to be questionable or out of context.
5. Hamas stealing the aid- The Israeli government, Netanyahu himself, has repeatedly accused Hamas of stealing aid going into Gaza. But according to The New York Times, the Israeli Military officials have found no proof of that, and even USAID analysis found no evidence of aid diversion by Hamas.
6. Safe Zones for Civilians- Israel designated safe zones for babies and children to flee, but in reality, it bombed those same areas it called safe zones.
7. We don’t target Civilians- The IDF repeatedly targeted civilians and children. As of mid-2025, approximately 40,000 women and children have been killed. According to the UN and NGO, entire families and neighbourhoods have been wiped out.
8. UNRWA collaborated with Hamas- Israel alleged that UNRWA is a front for Hamas, which led to the funding cut of UNRWA from the US and other countries. The Wall Street Journal have admitted that Israeli claims lacked solid evidence.
9. 'We don't use Human shields, Hamas uses civilians as shields'- IDF claimed that Hamas uses human shields by hiding in civilian areas, the IDF have never used human shields. Multiple reports show that the IDF takes Palestinian hostages and uses them as human shields.
10. Massacre denial- Israel has been repeatedly accused of killing aid workers and people seeking aid. IDF have repeatedly denied these allegations, except Sky News investigation found that on March 23, 2025, five aid workers were killed. CNN investigation found that more than 100 aid seekers were killed, and more than 400 were injured.
Hamas too have made lots of unverified claims. Israel has accused international media of bias while journalists accuse Israel of not allowing free access to Gaza and spreading misi