Tokyo Olympic 'most restrictive sports event': IOC chief urges Japanese locals' support

A little after the International Olympic Committee reported the first coronavirus case in the Olympic village, the Chief, Thomas Bach, has urged Japan locals to support the games.

"I appeal to the Japanese people to welcome these athletes here for the competition of their life," Bach said. In a bid to prove how secure the games are, he called the Tokyo Olympics to be the "most restrictive sports event... in the entire world."

His statement came after the Olympic village reported its first coronavirus case. "I would like once more to ask and to invite the Japanese people, humbly, to welcome and support the athletes from around the world," Bach urged Japanese people.

While the nation is worried about the first reported Covid case, Bach claims that it is just 15 people who have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, out of 15,000. He used this data to support his argument that the IOC is following strict anti-coronavirus measures and are conducting daily tests for athletes.

To make the locals tad happy and hopeful, Bach also teased the idea of inviting fans back to the stadiums as spectators. "We will keep monitoring the anti-Covid developments. And if the circumstances should change, then we do have another immediate five parties meeting to address this with the relevant anti COVID-19 measures," he said.