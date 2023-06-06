To ease traffic congestion, Israel conducts first drone taxi tests

In a quest to prepare the national airspace for passenger transportation and drone delivery services, Israel has started test flights of air taxis that can carry passengers and heavy cargo, while alleviating traffic congestion on the roads.

The project launched under the Israel National Drone Initiative (INDI) aims to create a national drone network and prepare the sky for drone deliveries, across the Jewish state, with regulators and private companies working together. It is a joint collaboration between the Transportation Ministry, the Israel Innovation Authority, Ayalon Highways Ltd., and the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI).

“This is the first initiative of its kind in the world for an extensive and multidisciplinary examination of new technologies, including the transportation of cargo and later, people,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

“The collaborative project examines all the aspects – including regulation and legislative changes – involved in the commercial operation of drones, as an additional tool to deal with congestion," he added.

Also read | ‘Drone taxi’ prototype built by India’s ePlane Company undertakes test flight, may fly by 2025 Second phase of the air taxi project The air taxis launched were part of the second phase of the INDI project which has received $60 million in investment so far. 11 drone operating and delivery companies were involved in the experimental tests.

For the first time ever, an autonomous flying vehicle, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with long-distance capabilities were all tested within a managed urban airspace carrying heavy cargo loads. Notable results were achieved by Cando Drones, Israeli Air, and Downwind

“The significance of these demonstrations lies in creating a regulatory sandbox that allows all relevant stakeholders to have practical experience before establishing a regulatory infrastructure that enables a wider economically viable model,” said Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin.

WATCH | WION Business News | Electric air taxis ready for takeoff in India × Air routes being devised According to Israeli media reports, over 19,000 sorties have been performed by air taxis in the last three years. The companies are expected to intensify testing in the coming two years with weekly flights planned.

To ensure the safety of hundreds of drones operating at the same time, the Israeli authorities are devising a system of aerial routes in the sky. It will allow different types of drones to fly at the same time for myriad purposes. To chalk out a foolproof strategy, INDI has also joined forces with the Israeli Air Force, Israel Airports Authority Ltd., and local municipalities.

(With inputs from agencies)