WION Business News | Electric air taxis ready for takeoff in India

Published: Sep 27, 2022, 11:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Electric flying taxis can now become a reality in India too. Urban air mobility player FlyBlade India has inked an MOU with Embrear’s Eve Air Mobility to bring at least 200 electric vertical take-off and landing to India by 2026.
