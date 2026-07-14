/Madras High Court Stays Bypolls to 5 Seats

The Madras High Court just hit pause on politics as usual. It stayed bypolls to 5 assembly seats and told the Election Commission not to notify polls till July 31, citing pending election petitions. In a landmark move, the court also invoked a 1967 Supreme Court judgment that could make resignations and defections way more expensive politically. The message is clear: quit after winning and you may have to wait. This order could directly change how parties and MLAs play the defection game going forward