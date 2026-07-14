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Make in India gains, but imports rise faster

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 IST
India's trade numbers are out, and the headline looks good. However, inflation data points to a surge above the Reserve Bank of India's 4 percent target for the first time in 16 months.

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