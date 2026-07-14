/Did Mossad Chief David Barnea Meet Ex-Iran President in Budapest?

Israel's intelligence agency Mossad allegedly spent years trying to recruit former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as part of a broader plan to overthrow Iran's leadership and eventually install him as the country's new leader. The New York Times report, citing American and Iranian officials familiar with the operation, claimed the effort included secret meetings in Hungary, financial support, and an attempted extraction of Ahmadinejad from Tehran during the opening days of the US-Israeli military op against Iran earlier this year. The plan, however, ultimately failed.