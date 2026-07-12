/Pentagon releases new UFO files: Mysterious star-shaped object caught on US Military camera

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 12:27 IST
The Trump administration has released a new batch of declassified US military files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), including infrared footage of a mysterious star-shaped object over the Yellow Sea. The Pentagon says the videos are intended to improve transparency but cautions that they do not confirm extraterrestrial activity. Investigators continue examining whether the sightings involve foreign technology, classified programs, sensor effects, or other conventional explanations.