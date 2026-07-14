/China denies military use, claims civilian development; antelope reef build-up gathers pace

China has intensified its land reclamation efforts at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, transforming the previously submerged feature into what is projected to be its largest artificial island in the South China Sea. While Beijing maintains that the development is for civilian purposes, satellite imagery reveals extensive infrastructure—including a potential 9,000-foot runway, deep-water harbors, and facilities capable of supporting diesel power plants, coastal defense emplacements, and missile systems.