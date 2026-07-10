/CIA files reveal 'secret' of body supercharge

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 24:42 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 24:42 IST
A newly highlighted declassified CIA document has shed light on a Cold War-era training programme that explored the limits of human performance. The research examined whether the brain could be trained to unlock extraordinary physical capabilities and improve endurance under extreme conditions. Decades later, the findings continue to spark curiosity about the connection between mental focus, physical performance, and human potential.