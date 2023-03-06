To avoid Chinese aggression, house speaker McCarthy, Taiwan's president to meet in US: Report

In August last year, the then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a defiant message for China when she visited Taiwan that America will stand by the democracy and sovereignty of the island nation.

Kevin McCarthy, the newly elected US House Speaker and a California Republican, seems to not go down the same road as Financial Times reported that he will meet Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen in California to avoid China's aggression.

Tsai Ing-wen and McCarthy have both agreed to hold the meeting in California as the Taiwanese president is set to visit Central America in April. According to the report, the meeting was fixed in the US and not in Taiwan so that the muscular manoeuvres by the Chinese military, like that displayed by Beijing during Pelosi's visit, could be avoided.

Chinese military drills around Taiwan were a warning for Washington to not support Taiwan in its independence aspirations and adhere to the One-China policy. Pelosi's visit was a massive hue and cry for China as her visit to Taiwan was the second by a US House Speaker.

Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited the island nation in 1997.

A top Taiwanese official said that some intelligence has been shared with McCarthy's team over China's possible threats. “We shared some intelligence about what the Chinese Communist party is recently up to and the kinds of threats they pose," FT reported quoting the Taiwanese official.

The official said that Beijing was “not in a good situation right now" and added that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his close circle have more decisions to make up their sleeves.

The Taiwanese president will also speak at the Reagan Library in southern California, which has also confirmed sending an invitation to the leader. However, McCarthy's office has declined to make any comments.

