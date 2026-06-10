In yet another setback for Trinamool Congress, its leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday (June 10) announced her resignation as Rajya Sabha MP. It is unclear if she has resigned from all other party posts. In her resignation letter, she mentioned resignation from Rajya Sabha and thanked all for supporting her in her journey. This comes as a third jolt for the Mamata Banerjee this week after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the membership of the Upper House and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Banerjee is staring at a split in her party as internal revolt has snowballed into a massive controversy post TMC's embarrassing loss in West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026.
Who is Sushmita Dev?
Sushmita Dev, daughter of late Santosh Mohan Dev - who was Union Minister in the UPA-1 government, currently serves as the national spokesperson of TMC. She also served as former president of All India Mahila Congress. She lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy. Thereafter, she resigned from the Congress party joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. She said that her joining the party is “unconditional” and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
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Sushmita Dev to join BJP?
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A video of Dev meeting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing rounds on social media. ANI reported that Dev met Sarma in New Delhi and there is a possibility of Dev joining the BJP in Assam.
What we know about split in TMC?
Meanwhile, Mamata is unable to keep her party together. In his resignation, Ray slammed the TMC and termed the poll result as a verdict of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claims that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. The split story began in TMC after a post election meeting where Leader of Opposition in Assembly was reportedly decided. However, then TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee led a rebellion and alleged that party MLAs were not consulted and their signatures were ‘forged’ in the letter deciding the name of the LoP. He was then expelled TMC. However, formed a separate faction in the West Bengal assembly with the support of 58 MLAs, and was later elected as Leader of Opposition, replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay. Though, he maintained that he would want Mamata Banerjee to be his leader, the cracks in the party was out in open.