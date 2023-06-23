Titanic sub implosion: Suleman Dawood, 19, was terrified of Titan expedition, aunt reveals

Suleman Dawood, the son of British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and the youngest of five people who died after a 'catastrophic implosion' of the Titan submersible near Titanic's wreckage, apparently did not want to go to the expedition, his aunt has said.

Suleman, 19, who attended University of Glasgow, was terrified of the daring expedition, it has been revealed.

In an interview with NBC News, the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood said that Suleman joined the expedition because it was important to his father who was obsessed with the story of the Titanic sinking more than a century ago.

"I feel very bad that the whole world has had to go through so much trauma, so much suspense," Azmeh, Shahzada Dawood's sister, told NBC News.

"I feel like I have been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you did not know what you are counting down to. I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them," she added, further stating that she wouldn't have gotten inside the Titan "for a million dollars".

Azmeh's remarks come hours after the US Coast Guard announced the end of a multinational rescue operation that captured global attention for four days.

Also watch | Titan mishap: Implosion with incredible force & speed | Crushing water pressure on floor of ocean × Along with Shahzada Dawood and his son, British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of its operator OceanGate Expeditions, was also on-board.

OceanGate reportedly charged $250,000 for a seat on the submarine. Titan submarine implosion: The rescue Multiple international entities, including the US Coast Guard, Canadian military aircraft, French ships, and teleoperated robots, were collaborating in a multinational endeavour to locate the now-imploded submersible.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 18, when the vessel was on the way to view the Titanic wreckage.

People were transfixed by their television screens globally, while maritime experts described on news channels the challenges faced by men inside the now-imploded submersible in such an expansive oceanic environment.

Five years ago, in 2018, experts had expressed safety concerns about the submersible vessel, reflecting the decision by OceanGate to forgo third-party certification, such as the involvement of the American Bureau of Shipping, a leading authority in classifying submersibles.