Titan submersible: Experts doing DNA testing on recovered 'human remains'

In the United States, authorities probing the circumstances around the implosion of OceanGate Expedition's Titan submersible are working to figure out whose remains they have in their possession.

Human remains were recovered along with the large pieces of the submersible, which was believed to have imploded less than two hours into its dive on June 18.

In a brief statement, the US Coast Guard said on Monday: "United States medical professionals are conducting a formal DNA analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered from within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

The implosion killed all five on board when it was on a voyage to see the century-old wreck of the Titanic. OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet were among those who lost their lives.

People from across the world raised concerns over the submersible accident about the unregulated nature of such expeditions as experts asked why private parties ignore safety checks during risky adventure trips.

Reports also mentioned that the company had not got a safety audit committed by a third party and some experts highlighted that the scope of survival was low even if a small thing went wrong.

'Mousetrap for billionaires'

Recently, Karl Stanley, who was a one-time passenger of the Titan submersible blamed OceanGate's CEO for the terrible accident.

Stanley, a friend of Rush, said that the CEO created a "mousetrap for billionaires". In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Stanley said that he'd warned his friend that the carbon fibre and titanium craft was dangerous.

Stanley said, "He knew it would end like this. He literally and figuratively went out with the biggest bang in human history that you can go out with. He was the last person to murder two billionaires at once and have them pay for the privilege."

Stanley added, "I think Stockton was designing a mousetrap for billionaires."

