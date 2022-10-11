Tit-for-tat? EU declares Nicaragua envoy persona non grata

The European Union on Monday announced it was declaring Nicaragua's representative to the bloc "persona non grata" in retaliation for the expulsion of its ambassador from the Central American country.

"This is a reciprocal response to the decision by the Nicaraguan government on September 28 to declare the head of the EU delegation to Nicaragua as persona non grata. The EU considers the Nicaraguan decision unwarranted," a statement said.

President Daniel Ortega's leftist government has faced diplomatic pressure over what the United States has called a dramatic deterioration of human rights which has seen the jailing of dozens of political opponents, students and journalists.

"The EU reaffirms its continued commitment to the Nicaraguan people and to defending democracy, the rule of law and human rights," the bloc said in its statement.

"The current political crisis in Nicaragua should be resolved through genuine dialogue between the government and opposition."

The EU and the United States tightened their sanctions on Nicaragua in January, as Ortega was sworn in for a fourth straight term after elections attacked in the West as a "sham".

The EU sanctions target individuals accused of undermining democracy and human rights in Nicaragua, including Ortega's wife, who is vice president, and a son.

The EU's top diplomat in the country left Nicaragua in early October after being declared persona non grata.

Managua also expelled the ambassador from EU member the Netherlands and cut ties with its government, describing it as "interventionist" and "neocolonialist".

