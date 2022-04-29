Tired of 'wandering hands' in parliament, UK’s female minister tells male MPs, 'Keep hands in your pockets'

Crimes against women have been on a rise in the world. From secluded streets to even parliaments, no place seems to be safe nowadays.

Well, yes, you read it right, parliament. Wondering which country’s parliament is it? The answer is the UK.

The revelation has been made by a female cabinet minister, who seemed to have become tired of "wandering hands" in parliament.

The minister has claimed that all the women in the parliament have been a victim of these "wandering hands".

Not just this, the minister has also told the male MPs "to keep your hands in your pockets", media reports said.

Some men at Westminster think by getting elected they have become "God's gift to women" and that they can "please themselves", International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News.

"I think all of us as women in parliament have been subjected to inappropriate language, to you know, wandering hands as my granny used to call it. It doesn't change," Trevelyan said.

"Fundamentally, if you're a bloke, keep your hands in your pockets and behave as you would if you had your daughter in the room. I'm very comfortable calling out anybody who thinks that their wandering hands are okay. And I have done it a number of times over the years," Trevelyan told the outlet.

