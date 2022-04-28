Fearing separation UK woman marries pet cat

When in love is it okay to marry your pet?

With immense love for her pet cat India, UK woman Deborah Hodge tied the knot in a civil ceremony. This was the best plan the 49-year-old managed to devise after facing eviction a couple of times. After having had to vacate multiple homes as landlords had objections over pets, the mother of two now considered marrying her 5-year-old pet cat.

The move also comes after she had to let go off two of her pet dogs and a cat in the past. If a marriage can save you from eviction and ensure the company of your beloved pet, isn't it a good idea?

Hodge and India's wedding took place earlier this month and was ordained by the former's friend, there were guests who witnessed this union as well. At the ceremony, India sported a tuxedo and was draped in gold lamé.

“I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart," Hodge told The Post. 5-year-old India was meowing as the vows were being recited, she added.

“I refuse to be parted with her. I'd rather live on the streets than be without her," Hodge expressed. Conveying the message to her future landlords that they are now inseparable.

Her kids and India are the most important to Hodge and this union is testimony to the fact.

Now, Hodge fears eviction yet again this time as she unexpectedly lost her job as a life coach.

(With inputs from Agencies)