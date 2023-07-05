WATCH | Tip-triggered tantrum: Pizza man's fiery meltdown sparks outrage over 25% tip on $20 in US

A pizza delivery man in Texas was captured on a viral video verbally attacking a woman who gave him a $5 tip for an order that cost $20. Lacey Purcival, the woman who posted the video on TikTok, identified the driver as Corey from DoorDash.

When Corey arrived at Lacey's house and handed over the pizza, he made a comment about the house being nice for a $5 tip.

Lacey responded with a sarcastic "you're welcome." The driver became bitter, using profanity before walking away. Lacey captioned the video, questioning how much she should tip for a $20 order, implying that she had already given him a 25 percent tip.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. Rude AF. What was he expecting? A 50% gratuity? pic.twitter.com/5h99EmGShQ — TX_SeoulGal (@Texas_SeoulGal) July 3, 2023 × On Reddit, social media users criticised Corey's behaviour. One user expressed frustration over additional fees and service charges, which do not count as tips. They mentioned how their $18 order ended up costing around $32-$35 with taxes, fees, and tip.

Another user shared their experience working for tips and stated that a $5 tip on a $20 order is generous, regardless of how much money the driver makes.

They suggested calling the driver's manager. One user commented that expecting a tip half the price of the meal is unreasonable, and another user questioned Corey's expectation of a higher tip based on the perceived value of the customer's house.

Tip inflation is a prevalent trend in the United States, but guidelines for tipping delivery drivers have been firmly established in American society for many years. Giving three to five dollars as a tip is still widely regarded as an appropriate and acceptable amount, considering that delivery drivers are not held to the same service standards as waiters. In this particular situation, Lacey provided a 25 per cent tip, which can be considered generous even when compared to tipping practices for waitstaff.

Users were disgusted by the delivery person's behaviour.

“Omg what?! That’s literally over 20%!” a user exclaimed.

“Tipping is out of control. 5 on 20 is more than enough,” another agreed.

“The amount of times I get $0 on $100 as a server I’d be more than happy with $5 on $20,” a waiter added.

“And he still cussed at you after tipping him!? Wow,” a user agreed.

“For a $20 order, a $5 tip is not bad at all! I appreciate how you handled his behavior. You did the right thing,” a user said.

DoorDash responded to Daily Dot's request for comment by explaining that abusive behaviour by Dashers is never acceptable and that he was removed from DoorDash's platform.