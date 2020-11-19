Tiny traveler: Owl saved from Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York

The season of miracles is here, and New York has already seen one as an owl was rescued from the Christmas tree that traditionally sits outside the Rockefeller Center in the city.

Rescuers of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center attended to a call on Tuesday and realised that the owl being talked about is a tiny Saw-whet owl which is one of the smallest varieties in North America.

The tree was felled last week in Oneonta and was brought to the spot after making a 170-mile long road trip. The bird travelled along with the tree, where it was discovered by a worker who was helping in setting up the tree.

A Secret in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ravensbeard is excited to share a rare Holiday story with you. ... Posted by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The worker's wife called the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, the local wildlife rescue charity, on Tuesday, who took the owl for rehabilitation. "Yesterday morning, I received a phone call from someone who asked if we take in owls for rehabilitation. I replied, “yes we do,” there was silence for a moment and she said “OK, I'll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride," a Facebook post of the charity read.

The volunteers have taken it upon themselves to care for the owl till it is fit enough to be released into the wild. "we’ve given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat. It had been three days since he ate or drank anything. So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey," they said.