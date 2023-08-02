Time to become spy: China asks citizens to join nation's fight against espionage

China wants the commoners to join the authorities in the nation's fight against spying. The top state security body asked people to support the implementation of the country's new anti-espionage law. Beijing has even offered rewards and protection for those who provide information.

In an article published on WeChat, the Chinese instant messaging application, the Ministry of State Security said that they would need help from the general public in order to implement the law efficiently. The article also called the current state of anti-espionage efforts "grim and complex".

The article was published on Tuesday (August 1) and the details were carried out by several media outlets.

The department said in the article that espionage is a serious crime that "requires not only security agencies to play the role of special anti-espionage organs but also the broad participation of the people and their joint prevention".

In the article, it was mentioned that security agencies must maintain reporting channels, such as hotlines and online platforms. The authorities should also be open to handling reports of suspected espionage within a short period of time and take action if required.

The body suggested "enhancing the mechanism for reporting espionage by legally commending, rewarding and protecting individuals and organisations who report espionage" in order to "normalise the mechanism for the people to participate in counter-espionage work".

Watch: China attracts thousands of African officers for training

According to the security agency, it is the mission of "national bodies, civic groups and commercial enterprises" to implement the anti-espionage measures. It further added that the responsibility should be taken by the government and heads of industries.

Well, this is not the first time as the Chinese authorities have encouraged the public to inform on suspected foreign spies for years.

Such efforts have been promoted under Chinese Xi Jinping's leadership. Xi has made sure that state security remains top of his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE