Time for love or revenge? Take your pick on Valentine's Day with 'Name a Cockroach' programme

WION Web Team
London Published: Feb 12, 2022, 01:31 PM(IST)

A zoo in England is giving scorned lovers a chance to name a cockroach after their troublesome former lover. Photograph:( Twitter )

Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat is a home to a colony of around 12 adult Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches, and some hundreds of their babies. They can be "named" for a £1.50 donation (USD 2.00). The donors will receive a certificate. The name chosen by them will appear on a 'Roach Board', which will be unveiled on Valentine's Day

Although Valentine’s Day is an occasion to celebrate love, it seems to have also turned into a way to get back at a pesky ex.  

Wondering how? Well, you can go for the 'Name a Cockroach' programme.  

The initiative has been initiated by a zoo in southeast England. It is giving scorned lovers a chance to name a cockroach after their troublesome former lover.   

Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat is a home to a colony of around 12 adult Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches, and some hundreds of their babies.   

They can be "named" for a £1.50 donation (USD 2.00). This initiative will help fund conservation projects at the zoo.  

The donors will receive a certificate and can also have the option of adding a personalised message. The name chosen by them will appear on a 'Roach Board', which will be unveiled on Valentine's Day.   

"If you've had a particularly nasty break up and you need a pick me up, it's a good way to have a little giggle to yourself or with your friends, but also if you wanted to name it after a politician maybe this year then you're more than welcome to, all names are welcome," Hemsley Conservation Centre Operations Manager, Henry Weedon, told Reuters on Thursday.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

