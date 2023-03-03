TikTok on verge of toppling Netflix in US in terms of video consumption

TikTok is fast becoming the go-to destination for video consumption and entertainment for US consumers as they have been spending an increased amount of time on the video-sharing platform, according to a report.

According to a report by Insider Intelligence, TikTok, which already overtook YouTube two years ago in terms of app use, is closing in on Netflix fast as US teenagers continue to spend more time on the Chinese video-sharing app.

“The amount of time US adult TikTok users spend on the app is rising quickly. It’s well ahead of YouTube user time and closing the gap with Netflix,” the market tracker said in the report, according to AFP news agency.

The report further says that US adults ranging from age 25 to 54 years old find TikTok to be addictive, and have spent an average of 56 minutes per day this year—six minutes less than the time spent on Netflix.

“TikTok is a huge reason for the sustained growth in overall time spent with social networks since the pandemic,” the report said.

“TikTok users ages 18 to 24 are watching the equivalent of a full-length comedy movie on the app every day.”

On the other hand, traditional TV viewing is witnessing a steep fall, with “millennials and Gen X” TV viewers “second-screening” with TikTok, the report highlighted.

The report comes at a time when a panel of US lawmakers have proposed to table a bill that would make it easier to ban the Chinese app over security concerns, amidst criticism that the proposal threatens free speech.

The Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the Deterring America's Technological Adversaries (DATA) Act, which is likely faces opposition from free speech campaigners and Democrats when it comes up for votes in the full House and Senate.

"My bill mandates the administration to ban TikTok or any software applications that threaten US national security," said the committee's chairman Michael McCaul.

"And make no mistake -- TikTok is a security threat. It allows (China) to manipulate and monitor its users while it gobbles up Americans' data to be used for their malign activities."

