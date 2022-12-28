TikTok banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices

Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, the House's administration arm informed Tuesday. The move is similar to another law soon expected to come into effect in the country that will block the app from all US government devices.

House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff said the app is considered "high risk due to a number of security issues". He further asked them to delete it from all devices managed by the House.

Several states have already imposed a ban on the use of ByteDance-owned app on state devices and networks citing security reasons and the fear that China might be able to monitor Americans and access their data. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app.

Just last week, the proposal to bar federal government employees from using the popular video app on government-owned devices was added to the $1.66 trillion spending bill passed to fund the US government through to September 30, 2023. As per the requirements of the bill, White House Office of Management and Budget has 60 days "to develop standards and guidelines for executive agencies requiring the removal" of TikTok from federal devices. It will take effect once President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.

"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The message to staff said anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about removing it, and future downloads of the app were prohibited. TikTok has not commented on the matter yet.

US lawmakers have also proposed imposing a nationwide ban on the app like some other countries, such as India.

