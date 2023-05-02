Tibet: Guest finds corpse under hotel bed in Lhasa, probe launched, says report

A Chinese recently posted on social media that he found a dead body under the bed of his hotel room in Tibet's Lhasa, according to local media reports on Tuesday (May 2). The incident happened at the Guzang Shuhua Inn. The man, who was only identified as Zhang, said that he arrived in Lhasa on April 20 along with his friends for a visit. They checked into a room on the third floor of the hotel the following afternoon, according to a report by the Shanghai Daily.

Zhang said that he noticed he detected an unusual smell in the room. On the evening of April 21, Zhang left the hotel to go out for dinner and came back at around 10.30 pm.

ALSO READ | US: Authorities find 7 bodies during search for missing Oklahoma teens

The man noticed the smell was much stronger and contacted the hotel's staff to change the room.

The next day, the police arrived (at the hotel) and Zhang was taken to the police station to record a statement, the Shanghai Daily reported on Tuesday. Giving details of what happened at the police station, Zhang said the police told him a murder took place in his previous room and a dead body was found under the bed. The police also told him not to worry as they already arrested a person.

Zhang's DNA samples were collected and he was later released. The man went on to share additional details including the transfer record of the room fee and his chat history with the hotel's staff.

Zhang's posts on social media detailing the experience have led to tens of thousands of reactions. And the Guzang Shuhua Inn has denied the incident altogether.

The victim was identified as Wang. The suspect, Gao, was arrested on a train to Lanzhou city in a joint operation carried out by the Lanzhou police and the Xi'an police. The report also said that Wang's ID card, mobile phone and bank cards were found on the suspect.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE