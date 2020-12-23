Three police officials shot dead in central France; suspect found dead

Three French police officers were shot dead and a fourth wounded when a man opened fire at a house in a remote village.

The man suspected of killing the police officers has been "discovered dead," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Darmanin did not give further details of how the 48-year-old man died, but said he was heading to the scene near Saint-Just, a village south of the city of Clermont-Ferrand.

The mayor of the nearby French town of Saint-Just said police were called to a report of domestic violence in the village in central France, some 180 km (114 miles) west of the city of Lyon.

Mayor Francois Chautard said special forces were on the scene following the fatal shooting in the village, said media.

When police arrived a 48-year-old man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to media reports.

The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police.

Police approached the house shortly after midnight and were targetted by gunfire. A police operation was still underway in the village, said French television service BFMTV.

The gunman initially shot and killed one officer and wounded another, before setting fire to the house.

Two further officers, responding to the scene, were then fired on and killed, according to the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor's office.

The gunman is said to be known to authorities for charges relating to child custody issues.

Firefighters are also on site attempting to control the blaze.