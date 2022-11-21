Three people killed, several wounded after rocket strikes by Kurdish militants in Syria: Turkiye

On Monday, suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border killing three people and injuring at least 10 people, said officials in Turkiye. This comes after Ankara launched deadly airstrikes on suspected militants in Syria and Iraq.

According to the Turkiye’s interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, the rockets hit the Turkish town of Karkamis, near the Syrian border. Among those killed were a teacher and a child while a soldier and seven police officers were wounded overnight in separate shelling by suspected Kurdish militants, he added.

The rockets struck a high school and two houses and a truck in Karkamis in the country’s Gaziantep province, said the governor Davut Gul, adding that at least six people have been injured. According to CNN Turk, rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria which is controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units or the YPG militia.

Soylu also said that Turkiye will respond to these attacks in the “strongest way possible”. While the Kurdish-led forces in Syria have not claimed the responsibility, they had previously promised retaliation on Monday after Turkish airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq. The airstrikes reportedly targeted Kurdish groups which Ankara holds responsible for the bombing in Istanbul on November 13. The bombing had reportedly killed at least six people and injured at least 80.

According to Turkish authorities, nearly 90 targets were destroyed by their warplanes during the airstrikes and destroyed many of what it calls “terrorists” were killed. Meanwhile, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that they are also mulling over ground operations against militant groups which will not be “limited to an air campaign.”

The Turkish air raid in Syria killed at least 31 people, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group. While Ankara has accused PKK of the bombing in Istanbul, the country reportedly considers YPG the PKK’s affiliate in Syria. However, PKK, which is also considered a terror group by Washington, has since denied involvement in the bombing while the Turkish defence ministry said it was retaliating against the incident in Istanbul.

