Istanbul bombing: Turkiye 'rejects' US condolences hours before G20 summit

Turkiye on Monday (November 14) rejected US condolences offered for the death of six people in a blast in Istanbul. Turkiye has blamed the blast on Kurdish militant group.

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses the US of supplying weapons to Kurdish fighters in Syria. The Kurdish fighters have been deemed as 'terrorists' by Turkiye.

"We do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised comments.

Although Turkiye criticises US regularly, the timing of the latest rebuke has raised eyebrows as it was made just hours before G20 summit was to start in Bali, Indonesia. Erdogan and US President Joe Biden have already reached at the venue.

Erdogan has previously called the bombing a "vile attack" that had the "smell of terror".

A nine-year old girl and her father, as well as a 15-year-old girl and her mother were among those killed in the attack.

Istanbul police said Monday that 46 people had been detained in total.

Erdogan's government accused the PKK of carrying out the explosion shortly before the president landed in the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the G20 summit.

Police footage shared with Turkish media showed a young woman in a purple sweatshirt being apprehended in an Istanbul flat.

(With inputs from agencies)

