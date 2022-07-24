Three dead in shooting at Philippines university graduation ceremony, suspect in custody

Three people were killed while two were injured in a shooting that took place during a university graduation ceremony in Manila, the capital city of Philippines, on Sunday, police officials said. The authorities have already taken a suspect in custody and Remus Medina, the Quezon City police chief, told CNN Philippines that investigation is underway, and the suspect is being questioned.

“What we can confirm is that two are confirmed dead — the guard is an unidentified man who was there at the Ateneo, then there are two wounded, we are getting their identities, plus the one who was rushed to the hospital, we don’t know yet if what is his status,” Medina said in the interview.

Roderick Augustus Alba, head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office, held an official briefing for the media and confirmed that the suspect is being questioned.

“Suspect is already under custody,” Alba told reporters.

“We are still getting more facts. Investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

According to the police reports, the incident took place at the Ateneo de Manila University. The university expressed grief over the incident and said that the ceremony was cancelled.

“Shooting incident at C5 Katipunan ave. Ateneo gate 3 NB as of 2:55 PM. PNP on site,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wrote on Twitter according to CNN Philippines.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was the main guest for the graduation ceremony, but the shooting took place before he reached the venue.

“He was still in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back. The Chief Justice is safe,” Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka told INSIDER.net.

