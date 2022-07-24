Missiles only destroyed Ukrainian military infrastructure in Odessa, claims Russia

After facing heavy criticism for missile attack on Ukraine’s Odessa port just after the grain deal was signed, Russia said the Kalibr missiles destroyed Ukrainian “military infrastructure”.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it was a “high-precision strike” and it destroyed a Ukrainian patrol boat. The strike came hours after Russia and Ukraine concluded a deal in Istanbul to open up wheat and other grain products stuck in ports to the international market with Odessa being a key port in the operation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said the strike cast “serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment” to the grain deal even as Ukraine accused President Vladimir Putin of “spitting in the face” of the deal.

Odessa’s governor claimed Russian missile strikes had led to injuries among people as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Russia had failed to keep its promises and that “it will find ways not to implement it”.

Ukraine had said it had shot down two incoming missiles but two other missiles had hit the Odessa port. Russia has been concentrating its forces in eastern Ukraine after President Putin launched his “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine claimed around 20 million tonnes of foodgrain from last year and current produce worth $10 billion was ready to be exported. Russia had blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as it launched strikes on Ukraine in February with warships stationed in Black Sea.

