Manila, Philippines

In a tragic incident in the Philippines, three people died, and at least 32 others were hospitalised after consuming stew made from an endangered sea turtle.

The incident took place in a seaside town in Maguindanao del Norte Province last week. The victims, mostly members of the Indigenous Teduray community, began experiencing severe symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal spasms shortly after eating the dish last week.

Toxicity from contaminated sea turtle meat

Sea turtles are protected by Philippine environmental laws but still, they are consumed as a traditional delicacy in some communities, despite the risks. Experts warn that sea turtles can become toxic if they consume contaminated algae, even if they appear healthy. This toxic meat, when consumed can lead to a rare and potentially life-threatening condition known as chelonitoxism.

Rare and dangerous disease

Chelonitoxism is caused by toxins in the meat of certain sea turtles that consume toxic algae. While it is a rare condition, the disease can be fatal without proper treatment. People should avoid eating sea turtle meat to reduce the risk of poisoning.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by consuming wildlife, particularly endangered species like sea turtles, which are protected by law in the Philippines and many other countries.

Datu Mohamad Sinsuat Jr, a local councillor, stressed the importance of enforcing wildlife protection laws in the region to prevent future food poisoning incidents as reported by BBC.

The victims who were hospitalised have since been discharged, while the deceased were buried by local customs. Although there is no known antidote for chelonitoxism, the disease can be prevented by avoiding the consumption of both raw and cooked sea turtle meat.

