New Delhi, India

Numerous types of fried chicken dishes are popular in different regions of the world and some of them are gastronomical delights for many beyond the places where they enjoy the popularity.

A list of some of these delicacies was curated by the popular food and travel guide Taste Atlas and ranked as the 'Best Fried Chicken Dishes' in the world.

The list was now updated based on its ranking data collected for December 2024. This time, the list stood out because of the emergence of the very popular Indian dish "Chicken 65" among the top 10 dishes.

Chicken 65 is a lip-smacking dish which comes from South India and achieved the third rank on the list.

What is Chicken 65?

Chicken 65 is the iconic dish of Chennai which is famous for its irresistible flavour and spicy kick.

Underlining its unique preparation, TasteAtlas wrote, "It consists of deep-fried chicken that is marinated in ginger, lemon, red chiles, and a variety of other spices. There are a few theories about the origin of chicken 65. The most popular theory says that it was created in Tamil Nadu by A. M. Buhari in 1965."

"Another one says that the original dish was made with 65 hot chilli peppers, as a testament of manliness. There are also some unlikely theories, such as the one claiming that the chicken was cut into 65 pieces, or that the chicken was 65 days old when the dish was prepared," it added.

South Korea’s Chikin (Korean fried chicken) was given the top spot in the list with 4.6 stars and it was followed by Japan's Karaage which had 4.5 stars. The Southern United States’ classic fried chicken and Indonesia’s Ayam Goreng were also featured in the list.

Chicken 65 traces its origin back to the famous Buhari Hotel in Chennai in 1965 which emerged as a global favourite because of its fried chicken.

This Indian dish has not received global recognition for the first time. When the same list was released by Taste Atlas last year, Chicken 65 was ranked tenth.

(With inputs from agencies)